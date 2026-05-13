Unconfirmed Schedule Leak Puts Vikings in Mexico City Against 49ers

The NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday, but leaks and confirmations have been popping over over the past 24 hours, including an unconfirmed report that the Minnesota Vikings will play the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

According to the usually-accurate NFL Nerd on X, the Vikings and 49ers will be featured on Sunday Night Football for a 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff on Nov. 22 in Mexico City.

NFL SCHEDULE LEAK



Vikings vs 49ers in Mexico City - Week 11 - Sun Nov 22nd 8:20 ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/XA8g8oXrJQ — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) May 13, 2026

The 2026 Mexico City game is slated to be the sixth NFL regular-season contest ever played at the iconic Estadio Banorte stadium.

Back in February, after the NFL revealed that San Francisco would host a game in Mexico City, we counted the Vikings among six potential opponents, along with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders.

We eliminated the 49ers' NFC West rivals since it's highly unlikely to play a divisional game at a neutral site. We also considered the Las Vegas Raiders as a possibility,

If the Vikings do play the 49ers at a neutral site, it leaves them with only seven true road games.

The Vikings' 2026 road opponents include the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and the 49ers. Minnesota's 2026 home opponents are the Bears, Lions, Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts.

This is a developing story. More to come.