Vikings Add O-Line, Secondary Depth With Picks 97 and 98: Instant Grades

With their final two picks in the third round of the draft on Friday night, the Vikings selected Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan at No. 97 and Miami safety Jakobe Thomas at No. 98 overall.

Tiernan comes to the Vikings via the compensatory pick they got for Sam Darnold's departure last offseason. The pick they used to take Thomas was acquired from the Eagles, alongside a 2027 third-rounder, in a blockbuster Jonathan Greenard trade that was finalized earlier in the evening.

First up is Tiernan, a 6'7", 323-pound tackle who is a good athlete for his size, although he has very short arms and small hands for the OT position — which could forecast a move to guard. The Northwestern product started 44 games in his career, mostly at left tackle. He's a technician in the run game who has enough strength and awareness to succeed as a pass protector. Tiernan could be a swing tackle in the NFL, a possible starter at RT, or a guard.

Thomas is a 6'1", 211-pound safety who stuffed the stat sheet last year as a fifth-year senior at Miami. He started 16 games on a Hurricanes team that reached the national championship game, recording 5 interceptions, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 11 passes defended. He began his career with three seasons at Middle Tennessee State and one at Tennessee. Thomas is an aggressive playmaker likely to begin his career on special teams.

Tiernan instant grade: A-

OT wasn't a major Vikings need, but at this point in the draft, more offensive line depth is a smart investment by Minnesota. Tiernan was the No. 67 player on Arif Hasan's consensus board, suggesting this is good value for the Vikings. He'll bring intelligence and versatility and work ethic to the offensive line room. Despite his short arms, Tiernan has a good chance to become a starter for the Vikings as soon as the 2027 season.

Thomas instant grade: C+

Taking a safety here makes a lot of sense, given the Vikings' need at that position. There seem to be some traits to like about Thomas's game that will fit well in a Brian Flores defense. However, he was 177 on the consensus board, so this is a reach by that measure. Thomas only had one season of significant production at a major-conference program, and scouting reports say his aggressiveness can make him mistake-prone.

Vikings draft picks in rounds 1-3

Round 1, Pick 18: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Round 2, Pick 51: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Round 3, Pick 82: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Round 3, Pick 97: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Round 3, Pick 98: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Day 3 begins at 11 a.m. central time on Saturday.