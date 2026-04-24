Vikings Select Florida DT Caleb Banks With 18th Pick: Instant Grade

With the 18th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Caleb Banks, a defensive tackle from the University of Florida.

Virtually every national mock draft had the Vikings selecting Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. He was on the board at 18, as was USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, and several others. Ultimately, their pick is a bit of a surprise, as many analysts expected Banks to slide a bit due to some medical concerns around his foot.

The Vikings clearly feel confident in Banks' foot, an issue for which he missed most of last season and then underwent surgery in March. News recently came out that Banks is expected to be cleared for full football activities by June, well ahead of training camp.

Instant grade: B+

This pick comes as a bit of a surprise, but maybe it shouldn't. Defensive tackle was an obvious need for the Vikings, who released both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave this offseason. They now have Banks to pair with Jalen Redmond in the middle of Brian Flores' defensive front.

The raw upside for Banks is immense. He's 6'6", 327 pounds, and full of explosive power for his size. If he puts it all together in the NFL, he has a chance to be a game-wrecker. Back in 2024, Banks recorded seven tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks. He can be a dominant run defender with his ability to shed blocks, and he has real juice as a pass rusher despite his massive size.

Thieneman and Lemon would have been safer picks. This feels like a home run swing for the Vikings. If it pans out, the reward is immense. But it's risky, which keeps our instant grade below an A.

What it means for Day 2

The Vikings' next pick is No. 49 overall in the second round, followed by picks 82 and 97 in the third round. They also have five selections in rounds 5-7 on Saturday.

Coming into this draft, the Vikings' obvious needs included safety, defensive tackle, and center, with secondary needs at wide receiver, cornerback, and running back, among others. This pick means they're unlikely to take another DT in the top 100, though nothing can be truly ruled out in the draft. Potential Day 2 focuses can include defensive backs, pass-catchers, a center, and a running back.

Vikings first-round picks under KOC

2022: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

2023: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

2024: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

2024: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

2025: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

2026: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Much more to come on this selection by the Vikings.