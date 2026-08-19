Vikings' Commitment to J.J. McCarthy as QB2 Isn't as Cut and Dry as It Seems

Developing a young quarterback in today's NFL can be a massive challenge for any team. The Vikings are currently facing that situation as they hope to see J.J. McCarthy take the next step toward becoming a franchise player.

Entering his third season as a pro, McCarthy will not be a starting quarterback. The Vikings named Kyler Murray as the QB1 for the upcoming season, giving Minnesota's former 2024 first-round pick more time to learn and hone his skills before being thrust into action again.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported that head coach Kevin O'Connell made it known that "McCarthy is the Vikings' No. 2QB." However, the statement wasn't as matter-of-fact as it could have been to give confidence that McCarthy is ready for the job, as O'Connell reportedly "did not rule out further consideration."

Kevin O’Connell made clear that J.J. MCCarthy is the Vikings’ No. 2 QB. But he said he wants the room to remain competitive and did not rule out further consideration. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 19, 2026

It is a tricky situation when a quarterback needs more time to develop. The team needs to give McCarthy that time without breaking his confidence or frustrating a young player who may not have faced this type of situation at any level of football.

Vikings naming J.J. McCarthy the QB2 isn't emphatic

O'Connell not making the statement definitive is concerning. There have been rumblings that Carson Wentz should be the backup to Murray if McCarthy isn't ready yet. Being noncommittal about the former University of Michigan quarterback will likely make those rumblings louder until he can separate himself from Wentz.

There are still more practices and two preseason games to go, but McCarthy remains more of a project than an asset. The 23-year-old quarterback should feel good about being named the backup, giving him more stability heading into the season. But he should also feel the pressure to perform since Wentz is hot on his heels for the job.

Carson Wentz will remain on Vikings fans' minds as a potential QB2 option until J.J. McCarthy definitively shuts that narrative down. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a stark contrast to the 2025 NFL season, when Minnesota felt comfortable having McCarthy as the starter without any real competition. That season saw some of the most frustrating quarterback play from the Purple and Gold, hammering home the fact that the franchise could not afford to do that again this year.

McCarthy finished the season with 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, a 57.6% completion rate and 72.6 passer rating in 10 starts. His 61.8 overall grade ranked 33rd among 38 quarterbacks who took at least 200 dropbacks in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.

For now, it seems clear that the Vikings want McCarthy to prove to them that he can be the player they hoped he could be when they selected him No.10 overall two years ago. Until then, he will need to prove that he is the right man for the job of backing up Murray and continue working hard to become a starter in the NFL.

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