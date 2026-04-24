Vikings First Round NFL Draft Big Board: Live Look at MN's Top Options

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway in Pittsburgh.

The Vikings hold the No. 18 pick in Thursday's opening round, so some patience is still required for Minnesota fans eager to find out who their favorite team will be taking. The wait could be even longer if the Vikings end up trading down from 18, which is certainly a possibility.

Below, we'll be tracking the top prospects that are even somewhat realistic options for the Vikings, making note as they come off the board. That way, you can refresh to get a sense of the players that are still out there for Minnesota as their slot at 18 approaches.

First, here are 13 players we can at least semi-confidently rule out as Vikings options. Never say never, but it would be pretty stunning if any of these players end up as the Vikings' pick.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (DRAFTED NO. 1)

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (DRAFTED NO. 3)

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State (DRAFTED NO. 5)

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (DRAFTED NO. 7)

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech (DRAFTED NO. 2)

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (DRAFTED NO. 4)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Vikings first-round big board: Overall Top 25

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU (DRAFTED NO. 6) Makai Lemon, WR, USC Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State Peter Woods, DT, Clemson Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana Denzel Boston, WR, Washington Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee Caleb Banks, DT, Florida D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah Blake Miller, OT, Clemson Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Safeties

Caleb Downs, Ohio State Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Defensive tackles

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State Peter Woods, Clemson Caleb Banks, Florida Christen Miller, Georgia Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Cornerbacks

Mansoor Delane, LSU (DRAFTED NO. 6) Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Chris Johnson, San Diego State Avieon Terrell, Clemson Colton Hood, Tennessee D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Wide receivers (and one tight end)

Makai Lemon, USC Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon KC Concepcion, Texas A&M Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana Denzel Boston, Washington

Offensive tackles

Monroe Freeling, Georgia Caleb Lomu, Utah Blake Miller, Clemson Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Edge rushers

Keldric Faulk, Auburn Akheem Mesidor, Miami T.J. Parker, Clemson Cashius Howell, Texas A&M Zion Young, Missouri