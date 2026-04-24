Vikings First Round NFL Draft Big Board: Live Look at MN's Top Options
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The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway in Pittsburgh.
The Vikings hold the No. 18 pick in Thursday's opening round, so some patience is still required for Minnesota fans eager to find out who their favorite team will be taking. The wait could be even longer if the Vikings end up trading down from 18, which is certainly a possibility.
Below, we'll be tracking the top prospects that are even somewhat realistic options for the Vikings, making note as they come off the board. That way, you can refresh to get a sense of the players that are still out there for Minnesota as their slot at 18 approaches.
First, here are 13 players we can at least semi-confidently rule out as Vikings options. Never say never, but it would be pretty stunning if any of these players end up as the Vikings' pick.
- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (DRAFTED NO. 1)
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (DRAFTED NO. 3)
- Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State (DRAFTED NO. 5)
- Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (DRAFTED NO. 7)
- David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech (DRAFTED NO. 2)
- Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
- Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
- Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
- Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
- Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State
- Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (DRAFTED NO. 4)
- Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
- Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Vikings first-round big board: Overall Top 25
- Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
- Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU (DRAFTED NO. 6)
- Makai Lemon, WR, USC
- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
- Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
- Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
- Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
- Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
- Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
- Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
- Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
- Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
- KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
- Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
- Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
- Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
- D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
- Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
- Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
- Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
- C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia
- Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
Safeties
- Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- Treydan Stukes, Arizona
Defensive tackles
- Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
- Peter Woods, Clemson
- Caleb Banks, Florida
- Christen Miller, Georgia
- Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
Cornerbacks
- Mansoor Delane, LSU (DRAFTED NO. 6)
- Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- Chris Johnson, San Diego State
- Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- Colton Hood, Tennessee
- D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
Wide receivers (and one tight end)
- Makai Lemon, USC
- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
- KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
- Denzel Boston, Washington
Offensive tackles
- Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- Caleb Lomu, Utah
- Blake Miller, Clemson
- Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
Edge rushers
- Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- Akheem Mesidor, Miami
- T.J. Parker, Clemson
- Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Zion Young, Missouri
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz