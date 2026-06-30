Vikings, J.J. McCarthy Are Unexpectedly Dragged Into the Dianna Russini Drama

The Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel controversy has been among the most salacious NFL talking points this offseason, and the Vikings were wrapped up in the latest chapter on Monday.

Russini, a prominent NFL insider and media personality, resigned from her role at The Athletic in April after a series of photos were published indicating a close relationship between her and the New England Patriots head coach, with the pair both married to other partners.

Last week, the New York Times, which owns The Athletic, published an article last week referencing a February appearance by Russini on the "Stugotz and Company" radio show, where she mentioned FaceTiming an NFL head coach to get out of a ticket for texting while driving.

The name of the coach and team involved was not named, but nonetheless sparked speculation up until Monday, when dashcam footage of the traffic stop was obtained by The Center Square and published online.

It turns out that story wasn't entirely true in that Russini didn't FaceTime a coach, but she did appear to use her sources with the Minnesota Vikings. The dash cam footage from Jan. 19 allegedly shows Russini showing the officer a text exchange with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.

After being pulled over, Russini identified herself as an NFL reporter and says she "just broke that Sean McDermott got fired from the Bills."

"You know who I was on the phone with? Brian Daboll. He wants the job," she continues, before asking the New Jersey-based officer if he's a fan of the Giants or Jets.

“I’m a Vikings fan, unfortunately," the officer says a short time later, a statement that will resonate deep in the soul of any Vikings fan.

Russini then shows him her phone and an apparent text exchange with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. But she didn’t FaceTime the coach as she previously suggested.

At the end of the clip, she emphatically said: "Your quarterback sucks, though."

BREAKING NEWS: Former NFL insider Dianna Russini accused of using NFL connection to avoid ticket pic.twitter.com/PtGVicKybM — The Center Square (@thecentersquare) June 30, 2026

It's fair to presume that Russini was referencing J.J. McCarthy, who spent the majority of last season as Minnesota's starter. The entire exchange appeared to work, and she was not given a ticket by the New Jersey-based officer.

Russini no longer works for The Athletic, but was notably consistent in reporting Minnesota's interest in potentially adding Aaron Rodgers as a free agent two offseasons ago, and has previously criticized the local Vikings media for "lifting up" J.J. McCarthy ahead of the 2025 NFL season, where McCarthy was the starter but struggled mightily.

The released bodycam footage has led to as-yet unfounded speculation that maybe Russini was basing her views on McCarthy on information she was receiving from inside the Vikings organization, despite public proclamations backing McCarthy.

That said, it's eminently plausible that she simply didn't rate him as a starting NFL quarterback, and she merely used her communication with O'Connell to get out of the ticket.

The Vikings ultimately added free agent Kyler Murray in the 2026 offseason, and Murray is expected to be the start for the coming NFL season, with McCarthy serving as his backup.