Vikings' Jordan Addison Contract Decision Just Got More Complex

With teams now all fully reported to training camp, this allows franchises to take care of some business with key players. The Vikings did just that with Brian O'Neill earlier this week, inking him to a massive four-year extension.

Minnesota is not the only team; however, that's extended a big name in recent days. The Saints agreed to a four-year deal with top wide receiver Chris Olave on Thursday, which can reach up to $132 million and includes a whopping $90 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The O'Neill pact already put a lot more attention on Vikings wideout Jordan Addison and his future with the team, but Olave cashing in makes this situation even more complex.

Vikings have added Jordan Addison contract pressure after Olave's huge deal

Now, Addison hasn't reached the heights Olave has during the latter's run in New Orleans. The Ohio State product has racked up three 1,000-yard seasons in four years with the Saints. Meanwhile, Addison's NFL production peaked in his rookie year (911 yards, 10 touchdowns), and he's coming off of a lackluster 2025 (610 yards, three TDs).

These players also work in different roles, with Olave serving as the clear top target of his team's offense and Addison being complementary to Justin Jefferson. Olave was more pressing to extend as well being on the final year of his deal, while Addison still has a fifth-year option to play out in 2027.

But despite their differences, Olave's contract could still end up impacting Minnesota. It sets a realistic bar for Addison to reach, despite some of his NFL struggles, given the flashes he's shown during his young career.

Addison is also about a year and a half younger than Olave. So youth and potential still waiting to be unearthed will be baked into whatever deal Addison seeks for his next contract, which could put him closer in range to what the Saints paid their WR stud.

Of course, this then makes it even more important for Minnesota to reach a conclusion on how Addison figures into its future plans.

If the team doesn't want to let him go, they'll need to determine how they can afford to pay a pricey WR2 and a star in Jefferson while also fielding a complete team that can contend. That'd likely require some veterans getting the boot to give Addison a meaty contract and have room for cheaper rookies who could hopefully provide similar production for much less.

The idea has “been for awhile” that it’s “inevitable” the #Vikings re-sign Jordan Addison to a long term contract extension, @DWolfsonKSTP mentioned via @SKORNorth.



“The idea has been for awhile. I get it, Nolan comes in, I guess things could change, but there’s so many fans of… pic.twitter.com/LaR9lV8oR3 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) July 31, 2026

Yet, if the team is less unsure about Addison being essential, Olave being the latest example of the quickly rising wideout market might push them even closer to an Addison breakup. With his peers getting paid more than ever, Addison isn't out of bounds to raise his initial asking price from what it might've been even two years ago.

However, the Vikings would also have reason to put up resistance to making Addison a $90+ million man. While he's an exciting big-play threat, it's more than possible that Minnesota could find a rookie or value veteran to bring what Addison does to the table, especially if his 2025 is the new norm instead of what he showed in 2023.

While some teams may envision Addison thriving as a featured target for them, the Vikings don't have quite the same desperation with Jefferson being one of the league's best. This has made Addison often viewed as a luxury, rather than a necessity, and possible trade piece as he reaches the end of his rookie deal.

Though Minnesota doesn't need to pursue a split or extension immediately, the Olave contract is a reminder of the dilemma the Vikings face with Addison.

He could ball out in 2026, which may cement the team's preference to keep him despite the cost. But a strong 2026 would also be the perfect out, as the franchise could sell high on Addison's revived stocks and avoid the risks of paying a WR2 a pretty penny.

Addison's mission is surely to make himself as much money as possible, so that begins with bouncing back this year. Should he get off to a hot start, Minnesota's urgency to go down either path with him will only be greater.