Jordan Addison Is Quietly the Biggest Winner of Brian O'Neill's Vikings Extension

The Vikings are a team that knows they are close to being competitive for the 2026 NFL season. There are a few things that they need to figure out before they are ready for the season opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, but they are working toward that goal, which began with training camp this week.

This week, the Vikings locked down starting right tackle Brian O'Neill to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that locks him down for the next five seasons. While that is a great plan for solidifying the offensive line, it could have major implications for the future.

Brian O'Neill's contract extension could have an impact across the Vikings' roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley is showing his commitment to the offense with O'Neill's extension. His willingness to extend a player at a key position with a healthy contract might have Vikings wideout Jordan Addison wondering if he's next.

Vikings show Jordan Addison they're willing to extend key players

Many difficult decisions need to be made when you are the general manager of an NFL franchise. The Vikings made that decision when they exercised the fifth-year option on Addison's rookie contract, keeping the team's No. 2 receiver under contract through 2027 with a price tag of $18 million in his final year.

However, picking up the fifth-year option doesn't guarantee that Addison will play on that deal. In the past, Minnesota has used the fifth-year option to give the team more time to negotiate a long-term extension for its more productive young players.

Contract prices have skyrocketed lately, and Addison is in line to make a lot of money based on his play despite having some legal issues in the past. He has 175 catches for 2,396 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in 46 career games (41 starts), while his 14.5 yards per reception in 2025 were 17th among 81 qualified WRs, per Pro Football Focus.

Jordan Addison has shown that he'll likely earn a big contract when it's time to put pen to paper. Will it be with the Vikings, though? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After seeing the massive deals going to players like Lions receiver Jameson Williams (three-year, $80 million) and the Bengals' Tee Higgins (four-year, $115 million), it's impossible to think that the Vikings will be able to retain Addison without paying him a handsome sum.

Seeing O'Neill's extension should signal that the team isn't afraid to make a hefty investment in the offense.

After clearing a lot of future money by removing aging veterans on the defensive line and dealing edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, the purple and gold can afford to invest in other players. According to Spotrac, the Vikings will have $48.2 million in available cap space in 2027, with that number rising to $184.3 million when Addison could hit free agency in 2028.

Addison and his agent are definitely going to want around $20 million per year based on the similar players signing deals recently. If the Vikings can offer him a long-term deal worth a little over that per year, they might have a great chance to retain their exciting young wide receiver for many years to come.