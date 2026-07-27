The Most Important Vikings Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp

The Vikings have plenty of work to do on the field during training camp, but the list may be even longer for general manager Nolan Teasley. Arriving in Minnesota last June, Teasley has to sort through the current roster and several players who are eligible for extensions while deciding who is an important part of the team and who can be deemed expendable for a potential trade.

Brian O’Neill’s contract will be at the front of mind for many Vikings fans as an important piece of the offensive line. But looking at head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense, the biggest debate may be whether they should extend Jordan Addison and whether he cashes in or finds himself on the trading block sometime within the next calendar year.

Jordan Addison’s next contract is a complicated decision for the Vikings

If O’Connell has anything to say about it, Addison should be getting paid shortly. O’Connell declared Addison a “Day 1 starter” standing in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft, and the USC product has lived up to that hype, catching 175 passes for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns over his first three seasons.

But the trajectory Addison has been on has complicated his next contract. While he established career highs with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie season in 2023, his numbers dropped to 63 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns as he battled an ankle injury suffered in the season opener of the 2024 season.

The 2025 season began with a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy and his play suffered with 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

JORDAN ADDISON JINGLE JINGLE ALL THE WAY!



DETvsMIN on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/ZbfwntyT44 — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2025

Despite that decline, talent is one part of the equation. Addison’s off-the-field issues have been a constant theme since joining the Vikings, beginning with a speeding citation before training camp in 2023. In July 2024, Addison was arrested on suspicion of DUI weeks after teammate Khyree Jackson was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver and was again arrested last January for misdemeanor trespassing after an incident at the Noodle Bar at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla.

It’s worth noting that Addison accepted a plea deal for a lesser “wet reckless” charge in his 2024 arrest, and charges were later dropped after his January arrest. It also didn’t seem to O’Connell, who hinted that this season could determine whether Addison gets paid or not, via Vikings team writer Rob Kleifield in April.

(Jordan) was an incredibly young player when he got into the NFL, and he’s learned some lessons over the years. And I think he understands it’s a critical time in his career, his ability to have an impact doing what he loves, which is playing football—loves playing football as much as anybody we have in the organization. ... But we need to make sure that he understands where he’s at now and the growth and all those things, and what that equals. And I think he does, and I’m excited to get going with him this year. Kevin O'Connell, Vikings HC

Jordan Addison’s future is a big decision for new Vikings GM Nolan Teasley

The Vikings bought time to decide what they want to do with Addison after exercising his fifth-year option in April, putting him on the books at an $18 million cap hit for the 2027 season, per Spotrac. Even if they don’t pay him ahead of camp, though, he might be their most high-profile negotiation.

O’Neill has a solid case for this as he is currently the longest-tenured Viking on the roster. Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman and Isaiah Rodgers are also scheduled to become free agents next spring and serve key roles on the field and in the locker room. Addison’s situation is different as the Vikings don’t have anyone on the roster that can directly replace him.

Losing Jordan Addison would leave the Vikings with a hole they wouldn't be able to easily fill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free agent acquisition Jauan Jennings is more of a third receiver and hasn’t topped 700 yards outside of a 975-yard campaign with the 49ers in 2024. Also finding a rookie or free agent that can come in and contribute immediately would be difficult, as Addison’s diverse skill set makes him a strong complement to Justin Jefferson.

Teasley’s background comes into play, as he was part of a Seattle Seahawks front office that turned DK Metcalf into draft picks that helped them land safety Nick Emmanwori in the 2025 draft. But that window could slam shut if Addison gets into trouble again or has a poor performance this season.

It brings a multifaceted storyline for Vikings fans to keep an eye on, and one that could see Addison either get a new contract or a new team during the 2026 season.