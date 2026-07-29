What Brian O'Neill's Extensions Means for Future of Vikings' Offensive Line

The Minnesota Vikings hired a new general manager after the 2026 NFL Draft, and the team has been busy trying to make adjustments to make this year's team more competitive than the squad that took the field last year.

One of the biggest issues for the Vikings from last season was the offense. Although the defense kept the team in many games, which helped them finish with a winning record, the team could have been a contender with an average offense to put points on the board.

While many fans will point a finger at the quarterback play, that wasn't the only issue. Injuries and ineffectiveness at multiple positions kept the purple and gold from putting enough points on the board to make the postseason.

Brian O'Neill extension another step to Vikings' line being long-term powerhouse

Protection for the quarterback and creating holes for running backs need to be a priority for the Minnesota Vikings in 2026 and beyond. That starts with assembling a competent offensive line and locking down the best parts to make sure there is stability for many years to come.

Locking down starting right tackle Brian O'Neill with a contract extension was a huge step toward getting continuity and ensuring that the Vikings have the potential to improve upon their up-and-down offense from last season.

While O'Neill is a great player who deserved that extension, the offensive line is a unit where they need talent at every spot. Thankfully, the purple and gold seem to be on the right track for creating a strong offensive line for the future.

Here are the situations for the projected starters on the offensive line:

Left tackle: Christian Darrisaw - One of the top offensive tackles in the NFL, the Vikings have Darrisaw signed through the 2029 NFL season. His four-year deal worth $104 million makes him the 13th-highest-paid player at his position in the NFL in 2026, which should be considered a bargain if he can stay healthy.

Left guard: Donovan Jackson - Jackson was the Vikings' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and once he stepped into the lineup, he looked like he could solidify that position for a long time. Since he is entering the second year of his rookie deal, he will be an inexpensive asset for Minnesota and is under contract through the 2028 season.

Center: Blake Brandel - Formerly a swing tackle, Brandel was forced into the Vikings' starting lineup at center when Ryan Kelly missed time with a concussion. He was good in that role, and it should earn him a starting job in 2026. He is set to become a free agent after this season if he is not extended, but first the purple and gold need to figure out if he is their long-term answer at the position.

Right guard: Will Fries - Last offseason, Fries signed a five-year deal with Minnesota worth $87.72 million. Like Darrisaw, he is under contract through the 2029 season and should be considered a strong asset for the interior of the line.

Right tackle: Brian O'Neill - The new contract extension for O'Neill locks him in through the 2030 NFL season. Although it's a hefty investment in the 30-year-old blocker, it takes care of a major team need with a player who has proven to be able to play at a high level.

The tackles and guards for the Minnesota Vikings are locked down through the 2028 season, with only the center as the question mark on the unit. Considering how important the offensive line will be for the team going forward, this investment should pay dividends for the purple and gold.