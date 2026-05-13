Vikings Officially Set for Mexico City Game Against 49ers

The NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday, but leaks and confirmations have begun to pop up over the past 24 hours. An unconfirmed report that the Minnesota Vikings will play the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City trickled in on Tuesday, which was officially confirmed by the NFL on Wednesday morning.

There will be nine international regular-season games in 2026. The Vikings and 49ers will be featured on Sunday Night Football for a 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff on Nov. 22 in Mexico City.

The NFL’s 2026 international slate is set. pic.twitter.com/huW4ywZzl7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2026

The 2026 Mexico City game is slated to be the sixth NFL regular-season contest ever played at the iconic Estadio Banorte stadium.

Back in February, after the NFL revealed that San Francisco would host a game in Mexico City, we counted the Vikings among six potential opponents, along with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders.

We eliminated the 49ers' NFC West rivals since it's highly unlikely to play a divisional game at a neutral site. We also considered the Las Vegas Raiders as a possibility,

If the Vikings do play the 49ers at a neutral site, it leaves them with only seven true road games.

The Vikings' 2026 road opponents include the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and the 49ers. Minnesota's 2026 home opponents are the Bears, Lions, Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts.

It appears that the 49ers matchup will be the Vikings' only international game in 2026 after having two in 2025. Other international games this fall include the season-opener in Melbourne, Austrailia, another game in Rio De Jainero, Brazil, three in London, England, one in Paris, France, one game in Madrid, Spain, one in Munich, Germany and the Vikings' matchup in Mexico City will be the last one.

The NFL's full schedule release is set for Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. CT. It will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN2 and NFL+.