Vikings Practice Squad Tracker 2026: Every Signing and Waiver Claim Amid 53-Man Roster Fallout

The Minnesota Vikings now have a better idea of what their Week 1 roster will look like after trimming the fat over the weekend. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's initial roster is officially down to 53 men following Sunday's deadline, allowing the Vikings to put more focus on the looming season-opening showdown with the rival Green Bay Packers in just under two weeks.

Even though Minnesota's initial 53-man roster is set, that doesn't mean that O'Connell and general manager Nolan Teasley can rest on their laurels.

After all, each of the 32 NFL teams will have the green light to put together their practice squads beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Monday. Given that the Purple and Gold still have various depth issues, fans shouldn't be surprised if the Vikings—who have the No. 18 claim (h/t MySportsUpdate)—try to bring in some outside reinforcements and familiar faces.

Minnesota could use depth help in several areas, with the pass rush being among the top concerns, according to Sports Illustrated's Trevor Ripley.

With Flores, anybody can become anything to an extent, but the Vikings are playing a dangerous game if they lose either starter to injury early on. There's a very high possibility that Minnesota makes a move to add a veteran either via signing or trade by the end of the week. Trevor Ripley on Vikings' EDGE depth

It's going to be interesting to see how the fallout from the 53-man roster deadline unfolds, especially pertaining to the Vikings. Who will they bring back? Who will they claim off waivers? Will there be any surprise omissions?

As we wait for those questions to be answered, this tracker is your one-stop shop for monitoring everyone that Minnesota signs to its practice squad in the coming days.

Vikings practice squad tracker 2026

Name Position Former team TBD TBD TBD

Analyzing significant practice squad signings

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