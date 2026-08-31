JJ McCarthy Next Team Market on Kalshi Suggests Vikings Stay

Following the final roster cuts for the Minnesota Vikings, JJ McCarthy is still on the roster after surviving cut day and avoiding a trade. With McCarthy safe from a cut or trade for now, his next team market on Kalshi favors him staying in Minnesota at 93%.

McCarthy had an 80% price of being traded earlier in August. Kalshi has since cut that price in half, to 41%. Kalshi settles the market based on which team McCarthy is with by December 1, 2026. A $10 trade on him remaining with the Vikings profits just $.52.

JJ McCarthy Next Team - Kalshi

Minnesota Vikings 93%

Miami Dolphins 77%

Los Angeles Chargers 8%

Will JJ McCarthy be traded by Dec. 1? - Kalshi

Yes 41%

No 61%

A preseason to forget

With Kyler Murray named the starter over McCarthy, the Vikings held an open competition for QB2 between McCarthy and Carson Wentz. Wentz beat out McCarthy for the QB2 job following a rough preseason outing.

McCarthy played in the Vikings' first two preseason games. In preseason Week 1, he went 4/7 for 34 yards and took the only sack of the day. He followed that up with a 5/10, 81-yard performance in preseason Week 2 and took another sack. McCarthy missed the Vikings preseason finale due to an ankle injury.

No interest

Jeremy Fowler reported little trade interest in McCarthy after speaking with sources around the NFL.

"I've called around the league on trade possibilities for backup quarterbacks, his name really didn't come up a lot yesterday and this morning," Fowler said. "But they have Carson Wentz, who was one of their backups last time. So they want to make Wentz the two and McCarthy the three, or do they want to move on? That's sort of the question that looms around the league right now."

A chance at development?

In 10 games last season, McCarthy completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Not ideal for the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kevin O’Connell has a strong track record developing quarterbacks. Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Sam Darnold all improved under him.

O’Connell and the Vikings could hold on to their investment given the track record and resume of the QBs he has developed.

The Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers at home.

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