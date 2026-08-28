Vikings Rookie Report Card: Grading Banks to Gerhardt and Everyone in Between as Preseason Ends

EAGAN, MN — With training camp coming to an end and one last preseason game to go, we’ve started to get a picture of what the 2026 Vikings draft class looks like. There are some standouts and some disappointments, but for a class drafted by an interim general manager, I’d say there’s reason for optimism.

Let's break down each of the team’s nine draft selections and grade them based on their camp and preseason performances so far. My grading system is based on performance, value, and overall “vibes” around their usage and what it could mean for their long-term future.

With that in mind, here’s where each member of the Vikings’ most recent draft class currently stands.

Caleb Banks, DL (RD 1, No. 18): C-

Caleb Banks is one of the more interesting players to assess. Everything I loved about him during Senior Bowl week in Mobile has shown itself during training camp. The man is a behemoth who can toss offensive players around like rag dolls. The issue is what it looks like when that’s not happening.

Banks’s technique and high pad level often put him at a disadvantage, allowing opposing linemen to knock him off his base and negate whatever momentum he has at the point of attack. His conditioning is also a major concern. After missing nearly all of the 2025 season with a broken foot, it makes sense he’s playing catch-up in many areas of his game. The raw potential is intriguing, but the foundation is shaky.

Jake Golday, LB (RD 2, No. 51): A

The former Cincinnati linebacker has been nothing short of impressive through his first offseason and preseason action. While he was initially listed at MLB, many thought he could eventually slide into the Andrew Van Ginkel role outside. Sure enough, Brian Flores started to let Jake Golday take reps at OLB with the first team early in camp.

Golday has a ton to learn if he wants to take over for AVG eventually, especially with how much Flores asks of the unique role. But so far he’s proven capable of attacking ball carriers, deflecting passes, and recovering fumbles—a pretty impressive start to his NFL journey.

Jake Golday (41) blitzing off the edge and then recovering to chase down the scrambling QB. He's been impressive in both preseason games. pic.twitter.com/QKMMzh4PbZ — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 23, 2026

Domonique Orange, DL (RD 3, No. 82): A-

“Big Citrus” may be the most important player in the 2026 draft class for the Vikings, especially given the patience needed with Banks. The team is depending on the duo as its long-term answer on the defensive interior, and so far Domonique Orange looks ready for the big leagues. Flores is already finding creative ways to use him, a sure sign of the confidence he has in the former Cyclone.

Caleb Tiernan T (RD 3, No. 97): D

Tiernan’s selection by Minnesota seemed to be a head-scratcher for many. While OL depth is always great, tackle didn’t seem to be the team’s biggest position of need along the line. So far, his play has not exactly inspired confidence. Tiernan had the lowest PFF rating of all rookies against the Giants at 28.2 and has missed time since with an ankle injury.

It wasn't a great debut for Caleb Tiernan, with his height and lack of flexibility being a huge issue pic.twitter.com/q9ecINSlrc — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) August 18, 2026

Jakobe Thomas, S (RD 3, No. 98): Incomplete

Thomas was one of the more interesting rookies for me heading into this year’s camp. He was an absolute missile in college, capable of incredibly hard hits. His coverage skills seemed to need work, but camp seemed to be the perfect time to work through some growing pains.

Unfortunately, back issues have kept him out of most practices and both preseason games. Thomas is expected to make his debut against Denver on Friday.

Max Bredeson, FB (RD 5, No. 159): A+

I’ll keep this one short and sweet; I love what I’ve seen from Bredeson so far, and I’m willing to bet O’Connell and assistant head coach Frank Smith feel the same. They are already showcasing creative uses of the rookie FB in the run scheme, motioning him all over the field.

The Vikings may have lost a legend when C.J. Ham retired after last season, but Bredeson seems ready to step in and carry his legacy.

Charles Demmings, CB (RD 5, No. 163): B

Chuck Demmings is one of the best stories of Vikings camp. His physicality and fearlessness were a bright spot through practices. The dude simply wants all the smoke. Breaking up passes meant for Justin Jefferson and then celebrating in his face is quite the move from a fifth-round rookie out of an FCS school, but his teammates love it.

Demmings needs to work on man coverage against NFL-caliber route runners, but his determination and grind are unmatched.

Demond Claiborne, RB (RD 6, No. 198): C

Claiborne is the perfect mix of fun and frustration you’d expect from an explosive late-round back. The man can move and has broken away on long runs at multiple points during camp. But ball security is a massive issue. Claiborne has seen multiple impressive plays negated by turnovers at the end.

The team will need to calculate the risk he’ll bring in game action, as his potential for home runs is tempting, even with the fumble concerns.

Gavin Gerhardt, C (RD 7, No. 198): D

Waiting until the seventh round to draft a position of need? Talk about a bold strategy. Much of that is not on Gerhardt himself, but he’s certainly done nothing to bring confidence that he could be the long-term answer at center for the team. I don’t expect to see him on Sunday’s final 53.

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