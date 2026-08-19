Vikings Rookie DL Report Card: Young Defenders Aren't Ready for Regular Season

The Minnesota Vikings made massive adjustments to their defensive line after the 2025 NFL season. The team parted ways with expensive veterans and used the draft to acquire young talent to fill the holes in the trenches.

First-round pick Caleb Banks and third-round pick Domonique Orange saw their first action of the preseason on Saturday, and expectations were high for the rookie duo to make a great impression against the New York Giants.

Sadly, Banks and Orange struggled in Week 1 of exhibition play. In fact, Banks was the lowest-graded defensive player for Minnesota, according to Pro Football Focus, with a score of 30.4. Orange wasn't far behind the first-round pick, earning a grade of 45.0.

Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange aren't ready for the start of the 2026 NFL season

One disappointing preseason game isn't an insurmountable setback for the Vikings' young defensive linemen, but it is a sign that they might not be ready to take on the responsibilities of being a starter in the NFL until they get more experience under their belts.

Veterans Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave are no longer with the team. Their veteran presence would have allowed Banks and Orange more time to develop before being thrust into action. Instead, that responsibility will fall on Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Jalen Redmond, who are all returning from solid performances last season.

After the exhibition game against the Giants, Banks spoke to the media about his performance. During that conversation, the six-foot-six, 327-pound defender had this to say about his play:

“I feel like there’s some things that I need to work on, definitely. Pad level, just playing some blocks. But that comes with the game. It’s gon’ take time."

Experience is of paramount importance for a young player in the NFL. Getting Banks and Orange as much work as possible during practice and preseason games is essential to get them up to speed as quickly as possible.

Fans who tuned in to watch the Vikings' preseason game and weren't impressed with the play of Minnesota's rookie defensive linemen need to be patient. With time, they will acclimate to the speed and power of the NFL and show the potential that made them high selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In the meantime, Banks and Orange may continue to struggle. And while that might be frustrating to see, it is all part of the process of developing a young player in this league.

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