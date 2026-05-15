Vikings Sign Former D2 WR Star Who Exploded After Late Switch to Football

The Vikings have signed an undrafted receiver who started playing football only six years ago.

On Thursday, Minnesota announced the signing of wide receiver Terrill Davis. The Oklahoma State product wasn't selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and recently participated in 49ers' and Ravens' rookie minicamps.

Davis played for Oklahoma State during the 2025 season, recording 29 receptions for 373 yards. Prior to joining the Cowboys, Davis spent three seasons at Division II Central Oklahoma. He redshirted his freshman season in 2021 and then went on to catch 58 passes for 738 yards and four touchdowns over 2022 and 2023.

In 2024, Davis exploded, leading the nation at all levels of college football with 109 catches for 1,609 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named Division II First Team All-American by numerous publications in 2024 and was a candidate for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the most valuable player in Division II football.

According to his Oklahoma State player page, Davis didn't pick up football until his senior year of high school in 2020. He had primarily focused on basketball, but with gyms closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis switched to football and found instant success. He was named the 2020 District 6A-II-2 Offensive Player of the Year while leading Choctaw High School to an Oklahoma state championship.

Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Terrill Davis (2) runs the ball during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium.\ | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Vikings had been eying Davis since he worked out at Oklahoma State's pro day. According to the Pistols Firing blog, Davis "had a long conversation with a scout from the Minnesota Vikings" after he didn't let a ball hit the ground while showing off his explosiveness with a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump.

The Vikings' receiver room is stacked at the top, with the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings. While certainly a project, Davis could find his way onto the roster or, more likely, practice squad if he can impress over the summer and at training camp.

Heading into their second seasons, Tai Felton and Myles Price have the upper hand on the Vikings' WR4 and WR5 spots, but Minnesota lacks any true depth behind the top three. That likely leaves a camp battle to round out the Vikings' wide receiver room.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings released former Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Botelho. Minnesota initially signed Botelho as an undrafted free agent following the draft. In six years at Notre Dame, Botelho registered 97 total tackles and 12.5 sacks in 62 career games.

Botelho had a difficult path toward making the Vikings' roster, even after the trade of Jonathan Greenard. Minnesota has 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner stepping into Greenard's role opposite of Andrew Van Ginkel at outside linebacker. Then they drafted Cincinnati outside linebacker Jake Golday in the second round. Beyond those three, the Vikings also have numerous guys on the edge who have been in the organization for multiple seasons.