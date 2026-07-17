Vikings Veteran’s Return Could Be a Disappointment for Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t make a lot of big moves this offseason, but one of the biggest came before free agency began. Veteran linebacker Eric Wilson agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million contract to return to Minnesota just as the league year was set to begin and his return brings back a key figure from last year’s defense.

While the Vikings are glad to have him back now, his deal carries some risk and it could lead him down a path of disappointment as he continues his second stint in Minnesota.

Vikings could live to regret bringing Eric Wilson back

Wilson was a pleasant surprise for the Vikings after signing as a free agent before last season. A former undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati following the 2017 draft, Wilson worked his way into a big role in Mike Zimmer’s defense, most notably racking up 122 total tackles with eight tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions and eight pass defenses.

His first year away from Minnesota didn’t go as well as he played seven games for the Philadelphia Eagles before being waived and claimed Houston Texans. He found his way back into the NFC North after signing with the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 season.

Like his time with the Vikings, Wilson had to earn his playing time and did so at linebacker and as a key contributor on special teams. After three seasons in Green Bay, Wilson returned to the Vikings last year and had the best year of his career, posting 115 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

If Wilson produces like he did one year ago, it could turn out to be an absolute bargain for the Vikings with a cap hit of $4 million according to Over The Cap. But it also has high bust potential as he enters his age-32 season.

Wilson’s career has had plenty of highs and lows but his cap hit will rise to $8.8 million next season and $9.5 million the following year. While the Vikings can get out of the deal in 2028, he’ll need to produce two seasons of similar value to validate the contract and his presence could block younger players from making an impact this season.

If the Vikings were close to competing for a Super Bowl, they could justify investing in an aging player. But they also have many unknowns on defense and took a player that could have been a promising replacement in second-round pick Jake Golday. Even if the Vikings view Golday as a long-term replacement for Andrew Van Ginkel, his role could be accelerated if Wilson fell off the same cliff he did after leaving Minnesota earlier in his career.

With Ivan Pace also in the doghouse, there’s even more of a gamble expecting Wilson to play at the same level if the Vikings want to keep competing in a loaded NFC North.

In the end, that could be enough to make Wilson’s contract an eyesore by the time they get to next offseason and a move that could backfire as the Vikings look to rebound in 2026.