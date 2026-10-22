Vikings Week 7 Mailbag: NFC North Picture, Historical Concerns, Early Grades & More

Vikings football is back after a bye week that felt like it lasted a lifetime. As the Vikings prepare to host the Colts this weekend, the fanbase will learn just how good the undefeated Vikings truly are as they prepare to face the most challenging stretch of their schedule.

I took to X to grab your questions, so let’s break down what’s on your minds.

To submit your questions, reach out to Jason Harmon on X.

Divisional picture coming out of the bye week

Your current NFC North power rankings. @MilitaryDouble

This one is fun. Even five weeks into the season, you could ask multiple people and get completely different answers. At this time, I’d go:

Vikings Bears Packers Lions

The Vikings’ undefeated record and two divisional wins automatically put them at the top, but their upcoming November schedule will prove whether they truly deserve it. I have the Bears in the two-spot now that quarterback Caleb Williams is back. Their defense has serious questions, but when Williams and head coach Ben Johnson are at their best, they’re hard to beat.

The Packers appear to be finding a flow, and the return of running back Josh Jacobs and star pass rusher Micah Parsons makes them a scary sight on the Vikings’ upcoming calendar. Detroit comes in at four, even though its offense is fourth in yards per game at 393.8. Their defense, by contrast, gives up the most total yards per game in the league, averaging a whopping 404.4 ypg.

This division is incredibly talented—with every team above .500—but these rankings could flip over the course of just a few games. For now, Vikings fans should enjoy the view (h/t: Pro Football Focus).

The North is STRONG pic.twitter.com/TTnun1UomG — PFF (@PFF) October 19, 2026

Will Vikings history repeat itself?

In 2003, they got off to a 6-0 record and went 9-7, and in 2016 they started 5-0 and then went 8-8. With such a rich history of completely collapsing when off to a hot start, why should fans think this team is any different?

@BudDeliveryGuy

I’m glad to see someone finally brought this up. We certainly love our PTSD here in Vikings nation, don’t we?

To be honest, a similar outcome is technically possible, but I'm confident this team will make the playoffs at the very least, even if there are still questions about how sustainable their success has been. The biggest reason? The chaos across the rest of the NFC.

If the season ended today, the entire NFC North would be in the playoffs, and I think that’s still a possibility by season’s end. The NFC West looks like a one-horse race unless Seattle finds a way to get its running game working; the NFC South may once again send a team with a losing record to the playoffs; and the NFC East is a total mess right now. The Vikings' early wins against the Packers and Bears add a valuable divisional cushion.

If November proves to be a total disaster for the Vikes, it may be time to panic, but I think defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his unit will allow them to leave with at least two wins over four challenging matchups.

Team-wide report card

At the one-third mark of the season, what letter grades do you give the Vikings' offense, defense, special teams, and coaching staff? Better yet, why those grades? @MrEd315

Defense and special teams each get an A+ from me. There’s simply no denying that Minnesota’s 5-0 start is largely due to those two units, especially as the offense struggled mightily early on.

I’ll give the offense a B- for the progress the passing game showed in Week 5 against the Saints after flashing improvements late in Week 4 against the Dolphins. Context also matters given the injury troubles the offense has faced. Kyler Murray, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have shared the field for just 18 snaps so far this season.

Jordan Addison is “good to go” according to Kevin O’Connell. Reminder that Kyler Murray, Justin Jefferson, and Addison have played only 18 snaps together this season. pic.twitter.com/2gcwzsZ4L9 — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 21, 2026

The coaching staff gets an A-, with Flores and special teams coordinator Matt Daniels doing the heavy lifting there. To head coach Kevin O’Connell’s credit, he's adjusted his scheme to account for Murray’s unique skill set. The next step is for the offense to find consistent success.

Vikings offense's next steps

What does the offense have to accomplish for people to believe we’re contenders?

@SkolMom22

I’m not sure if there’s an exact statistical output to look for since I don’t think we’ll see the same high-flying offense we saw with Sam Darnold at the helm in 2024. But the Vikings’ next five games are a perfect chance for the offense to prove its doubters wrong, especially with Addison, Jordan Mason, T.J. Hockenson, and Christian Darrisaw returning from injury soon.

Even though Minnesota’s defense has been stellar, teams like Detroit, Buffalo, Green Bay and San Francisco will test Flores’s squad. The offense will eventually have to take control and be the reason they win games. If Murray and company can consistently dominate time of possession and walk away with points, fears around the offense should finally be put to rest.

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