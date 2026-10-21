3 Reasons Why Vikings Shouldn't Underestimate the Colts in Week 7

The bye week is done, and the Vikings will host the Colts in Week 7 as the action resumes.

This contest between two polarizing teams might look extremely lopsided, with the home team undefeated and the road team so disappointed with their season that they fired their general manager. As a result, DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Vikings as 6.5-point home favorites over the Colts as of Tuesday afternoon.

Still, this might not be the cakewalk some fans think it will be.

Despite having a 2-4 record after losing to the then-winless Titans last week, the Colts have some quality players on their roster and need to be taken seriously. The Vikings can't afford to take their opponents on Sunday lightly, especially if they want to keep their perfect season intact.

Indianapolis Colts may be struggling, but Vikings need to take them seriously for 3 reasons

For Minnesota to remain undefeated, the team will need to play smart, disciplined football while exploiting Indianapolis' weaknesses. That means paying close attention to the Colts' advantages and doing everything they can to minimize them, with these three reasons serving as motivation to take the Vikings' Week 7 foe seriously.

1. Jonathan Taylor is a beast

When talking about the Colts, Jonathan Taylor is likely the first name mentioned. There is a good reason for that, since he led the league in rushing yards in 2021 (1,811) and has never had a season in which he averaged fewer than four yards per carry.

Although he isn't scary as a receiver, Taylor's work on the ground earns him a lot of fear and respect. In fact, with the current state of Indianapolis, many teams will likely look to acquire the star running back before the trade deadline.

Allowing Taylor to get going on the ground would be a massive mistake, which the Vikings know after he rushed for 149 yards and a TD on 39 carries in three all-time meetings. He may not have a game with over 100 yards rushing yet this season, but much of that is due to the team being behind and needing to pass the ball.

When he does get the ball, opponents often pay, which is why Taylor has seven rushing touchdowns this season.

2. Indianapolis's strong O-line

By now, most football fans know that Quenton Nelson is one of the best guards in the NFL. His 89.2 Pro Football Focus grade is evidence of that. However, he is not the only player on the Colts' offensive line who is having a great season.

Star Colts OG Quenton Nelson could be a major issue for the Vikings' defensive line this weekend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann has a PFF grade of 74.5, right guard Matt Goncalves has a grade of 76.2, and right tackle Jalen Travis has a grade of 70. Those four offensive linemen will be a great test for Minnesota's defensive front on Sunday.

And if that Colts offensive line can win consistently, they could amplify Taylor's play, and he is already enough of a problem running the ball out of the backfield as it is. The Vikings need to play well in the trenches to slow their big blockers.

3. Colts players are playing for their future

Indianapolis is in a tough position. After firing a general manager, it is hard to know what direction a team will want to go. A new leader in the front office could lead to significant changes in personnel, meaning many Colts players might have their futures on the line in the coming weeks.

Whether players are traded or released, the franchise could look different after this season. That means that playing well is more important than ever for players who have made Indiana their home and want to stick around.

That extra motivation will make many players give a little extra when on the field. If the Vikings can't match that intensity on Sunday, they could find themselves looking up at the scoreboard, wondering what went wrong.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.