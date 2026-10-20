The Vikings wrapped up their Week 5 matchup against the Saints with a win, but they were also down multiple starters with various injuries. However, last week's conveniently placed bye allowed many of them to get healthy ahead of a Week 7 date with the Colts.

Despite the win, the Vikings were without Jordan Addison, Christian Darrisaw and more against New Orleans. So, who could be back, and who might be out for some time yet?

Here is the latest on the Vikings' injuries coming out of the bye.

Vikings who could return in Week 7

Jordan Mason, RB

Mason was put on short-term IR after injuring his thumb in Week 1. Aaron Jones was left as a one-man wrecking crew and was an absolute workhorse in Mason's absence, notching 97 touches during the four-week recovery. But with Mason now on the mend, it looks like Jones may get a bit of a rest in Week 7.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported on Monday that the Vikings have activated Mason from IR and expect him back at Wednesday's practice ahead of their matchup against Indianapolis, although his potential workload is still unclear.

Jordan Addison, WR

Addison was close to suiting up against the Saints in Week 5, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, so he should be a sure thing to play against the Colts this weekend after two weeks of recovery time. Addison had been nursing a hamstring injury and tested it pregame against New Orleans but couldn't get to 100%. He'll be very close to that number now.

It seems fairly likely that WR Jordan Addison will return to the Vikings in Week 7. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Addison has just 11 catches this year and needs some big games moving forward to earn a huge extension this offseason.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

The Vikings lost Hockenson on the second play of their opening drive against New Orleans, and the tight end was placed into the concussion protocol after the game. Every injury is different, but he'll likely clear in time to suit up Sunday.

If he can't go, Minnesota will get another strong dose of Bartholomew, who racked up five catches in Hockenson's absence in Week 5.

Christian Darrisaw, LT

Darrisaw left the Miami game with a concussion and was put into the protocol. He had initially left the game with a neck injury before returning briefly, then left the contest for good after experiencing concussion symptoms. Darrisaw has had a bit more time to recover than Hockenson, so his status should be good for Week 7, but both will need to be fully cleared before taking the field.

This most recent missed game now assures that Darrisaw will go six straight seasons with at least one spent on the sidelines. As talented as he is, Darrisaw has never made it through a full 17-game season in his career.

Vikings who are out for the season

Both guard Donovan Jackson and tight end Josh Oliver are confirmed to be out for the year, with Jackson suffering a torn meniscus and Oliver a torn triceps. Joe Huber has filled in for Jackson, while the young duo of Gavin Bartholomew and Ben Yurosek have picked up the slack at tight end.

The Vikings also lost safety Jamal Adams before the season with a torn quadriceps, as well as edge rusher Tyler Batty with a torn ACL.

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