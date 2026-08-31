What to Know About New Vikings Punter Brett Thorson (And How He Ultimately Made 53-Man Roster)

When the Vikings signed Johnny Hekker this offseason, the veteran punter looked like a lock to be the team's starter. The 36-year-old was entering his 15th season in the NFL and had been a solid player during his entire career.

Even when the Vikings signed University of Georgia punter Brett Thorson as an undrafted free agent, Hekker still looked like the favorite for the job. Since Thorson was eligible for a roster exemption due to the league's International Player Pathway Program, it seemed like Minnesota would stick with the veteran and give the 26-year-old Australian more time to hone his craft.

Instead, the surprising news of Hekker's release as part of trimming the roster to 53 players was announced by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X. That means that Minnesota is going with a special teams trio of Thorson, reliable kicker Will Reichard, and long snapper Andrew DePaola.

That said, let's dive into everything surrounding the Vikings' rookie punter.

Brett Thorson took a unique path to becoming Vikings' starting punter

Due to the NFL International Player Pathway Program, the Vikings could have received a roster exemption throughout the season by putting Thorson on the practice squad. By doing this, the team would have a young player who could be called up at any moment if Hekker were unavailable to punt during the regular season.

There were still areas that Minnesota needed to learn about Thorson. His inexperience as a field-goal holder was concerning, but the Vikings made sure to work on that during practices and the preseason.

Outside of holding, the competition between Hekker and Thorson during the preseason was neck and neck. In the end, Minnesota chose the young Australian who won last year's Ray Guy Award as the NCAA's best punter.

It is honestly impossible to have a better punt.



PERFECTION from Brett Thorson. pic.twitter.com/kZLaE1NMi2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2022

In his first preseason as a Viking, Thornson attempted eight punts for a total of 380 yards (47.5 per punt), with five landing inside the 20-yard line.

Perhaps the Vikings feared that if they waived Thorson, he wouldn't return to Minnesota to join the practice squad. Considering that he was keeping pace with an established veteran heading into roster cuts, that is a valid concern.

The path that Thorson took from being a dairy farmer in Australia to attending a ProKick Australia academy and becoming a top punting recruit without ever having played a snap of American football is astounding. And then for him to win a punting competition against a player with the resume of Hekker is even more incredible.

And let's be honest. With a name like Thorson, he will fit right in with the Vikings. Minnesota seems determined to get a young roster and prepare for the future. That's exactly what the Purple and Gold did when they decided to choose him over Hekker for the 2026 NFL season.

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