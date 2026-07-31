What to Make of Kevin O'Connell's Job Security Entering Training Camp

While discussions of the quarterback position, offensive line, Dallas Turner and other high-priority talking points will dominate Vikings-related discourse over the coming weeks, one question will loom large over everything this season: Is head coach Kevin O’Connell’s job secure regardless of the outcome this season??

The answer may be more complicated than expected, but indications point to O’Connell still having quite a bit of runway, even with mounting pressure from fans.

How Vikings got here with Kevin O'Connell

To understand why O'Connell is getting a fifth chance to find his first taste of postseason success, we must first understand the context of his hiring and what has happened since.

The winter of 2022 feels like a lifetime ago. The Vikings had just fired the head coach/general manager pairing of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman after a disappointing 2021 performance. The first step was hiring a new GM who would help lead the coaching search, and after the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, things ramped up. There was a mix of uncertainty and optimism in the fanbase as speculation ran wild on who would ultimately be named the tenth head coach in franchise history.

For a moment, it seemed that then-Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh would be the man to win the title after he interviewed with the team in Eagan. Yet, they kept searching, and one name kept popping up: O’Connell's.

He was the Rams’ young offensive coordinator, fresh off helping the team to a Super Bowl victory, and he seemed to be the opposite of Zimmer in nearly every way. The team had just fired its old-school, hard-headed, defensive-focused coach, so why not give the young offensive mind focused on collaboration a try?

O’Connell was officially named the head coach of the Vikings in February 2022. What followed on the field in the coming years was a rollercoaster of highs and letdowns:

A 13-4 record, division title, and first-round playoff loss in 2022

A 7-10 record and rotating cast of QBs in 2023

A 14-3 record that had the team fighting for the NFC’s top seed in Week 18, followed by another first-round playoff loss

A 9-8 record and third-place finish with some of the worst QB play in the league

But it's what happened behind the scenes that seems to be the biggest factor in O’Connell’s job security.

More than meets the eye

It’s no secret that Adofo-Mensah simply did not hit with his draft selections over his four years as GM; a fact that was largely responsible for his firing late in January.

Naturally, questions emerged about what this meant for O’Connell. He was obviously safe, for now, but would another failed season in 2026 lead him to the same fate? The offseason would tell us everything we needed to know.

The Vikings took a non-traditional approach after an already non-traditional firing of their former GM. The team would wait until after the NFL draft to make their decision. In the meantime, a longtime key member of the front office would step into the interim role: executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski.

"Rob (Brzezinski) is the consummate professional. For more than 25 years, he has demonstrated his character and leadership. And no one cares more about the Vikings than Rob. His institutional knowledge and experience remain invaluable." - #Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf pic.twitter.com/GmhedxPnSN — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 3, 2026

Rob made it incredibly clear through the entire offseason that he was heavily reliant on KOC’s input. Not shocking given the odd situation the team was in. The two worked closely together through the offseason and NFL Draft. Then, the real GM search began.

The Vikings eventually hired Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley on May 30, and owner Mark Wilf made it clear that O’Connell was a key factor in the hiring.

That's the structure. That's the way it is. (But) if it comes to structure, we've got a problem. The end result is making sure leaders collaborate, work together. Mark Wilf, Vikings owner

The question is: why would the team give O’Connell such a large voice if they felt he was on the hot seat? Simply put, they wouldn’t. While many fans have grown impatient for the team to make a postseason run, the Wilfs are continuing to place their belief in O’Connell.

What's next?

The team’s 43-25 record and O’Connell’s 2024 Coach of the Year honors clearly carry a lot of weight, as they should. In the two seasons where his starting QB was healthy for all 17 games, the Vikings are an impressive 27-7. When O'Connell has a QB who can execute his offense, things go very well for the Vikings.

The biggest question now: will Minnesota have a quarterback who can do that this season?

While O’Connell is safe in 2026, entering 2027 without a playoff win or an answer at QB can change things very quickly. Let's hope Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy can help the Vikings' head coach put an end to the speculation once and for all.