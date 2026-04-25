Vikings Send Jonathan Greenard to Eagles in Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Vikings have traded Pro Bowl pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, who was arguably their best defensive player, to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two third-round picks, according to multiple insider reports.

Minnesota is sending Greenard and a 2026 seventh-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2026 third-rounder (No. 98) and a 2027 third.

Trade! The Vikings are sending edge Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles for two third-round draft picks, sources say.



Minnesota gets No. 98 overall and a 2027 3rd, while Philadelphia gets Greenard and No. 244. pic.twitter.com/dYoiphtQ0q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

Along with the deal, the Eagles are signing Greenard to a four-year, $100 million extension, according to Adam Schefter.

Greenard's reported desire for a raise, news of which came out in early March, put the Vikings in a difficult spot. They didn't want to move on from their star outside linebacker, but they also didn't necessarily want to give Greenard's contract a major bump. So they listened to trade offers, waited until the draft, and ultimately received one they felt good about accepting.

This move delivers the Eagles a big-time pass rusher in his prime at 29 years old. For the Vikings, it frees up a little over $12 million in cap space and gives them a fifth top-100 pick in this weekend's draft. Perhaps just as significantly, it clears the path to a full-time role for former first-round pick Dallas Turner, who broke out in the second half of his second NFL season last year.

Turner's breakout coincided with Greenard's season-ending shoulder injury late in the 2025 campaign. Of Turner's 8 sacks, 6.5 came in the six games that Greenard either missed or left after just a handful of snaps. The former Alabama standout, who turned 23 years old last month, proved better suited for Greenard's pure pass-rushing and edge-setting role than Andrew Van Ginkel's more varied duties. This is a big opportunity for Turner, who also forced four fumbles last season.

Dallas Turner | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Greenard joined the Vikings on a four-year, $76 million deal in March 2024 after a big fourth season with the Texans. He quickly proved to be one of the better free agent signings in recent franchise history. Greenard had an All-Pro-caliber 2024 season under Brian Flores, recording 12 sacks, 18 total TFL, 4 forced fumbles, and 80 QB pressures (third-most in the league, per PFF).

Last year wasn't quite as successful for Greenard, who continued to generate pressures but uncharacteristically struggled to convert them into sacks. He finished with just 3 sacks and 10 TFL in 12 games, although the film showed a player who still had a consistent impact.

Despite a down statistical season, Greenard justifiably felt underpaid heading into year three of his four-year deal, with his $19 million AAV just outside the top 20 for NFL edge rushers. The Vikings could've looked to give him a raise via an extension or a renegotiated contract, but the presence of Turner allowed them to feel comfortable moving on from Greenard when they got an offer they liked.

To be clear, this is a risky move from Minnesota, spurred on at least in part by their lack of cap space. A team that plans on contending in 2026 trading its best defensive player is a bold decision, and the Vikings may ultimately regret letting Greenard go.

But with Van Ginkel and Turner, the cupboard is far from bare for the Vikings on the edge. They'll want to add depth to that room over the rest of this offseason, whether that's with one of their top-100 picks in this draft or with a post-draft veteran free agent.