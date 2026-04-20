Jonathan Greenard Trade Talks Could Reignite During NFL Draft

The NFL Draft could ignite renewed trade discussions between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, according to a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter's report centered on a belief that the Eagles will trade wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots on or after June 1, and he said Philly general manager Howie Roseman is "plotting to make a deal on draft weekend."

Enter Jonathan Greenard.

"One possibility is adding Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard, whom the Eagles have checked in on at various points this offseason, per sources," Schefter wrote. "The Vikings have been adamant about getting a premium Day 2 pick for Greenard."

The Eagles have one second-round pick (No. 54) and two third-round picks (Nos. 68 and 98) this week. That's critical because most draft experts say the meat of the draft is on Day 2, where the Vikings already have their own second-round pick (No. 49), and two third-round picks (Nos. 82 and 97).

Keeping Greenard, who is without a doubt one of the league's top edge rushers, is the best-case scenario for Minnesota, but only if they're able to keep him happy. Greenard's $18.39 million base salary in 2026 and 2027 is well below market value, especially after Jaelen Phillips, Oteh Oweh, and Will Anderson signed huge contract extensions this offseason.

Anderson signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Houston Texans, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Back in March, Phillips left the Eagles as a free agent and signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. Oweh signed a four-year, $96 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

According to Over The Cap, Greenard ranks 22nd among edge rushers in terms of annual average value over the life of a full contract. How many players on this list, where edge rushers are ranked based on annual average contract value, are better than Greenard?

Will Anderson (Texans), $50m (AAV) Micah Parsons (Packers), $46.5m Aidan Hutchinson (Lions), $45m T.J. Watt (Steelers), $41m Danielle Hunter (Texans), $40.1m Myles Garrett (Browns), $40m Maxx Crosby (Raiders), $35.5m Nick Bosa (49ers), $34m Jaelan Phillips (Panthers), $30m Josh Hines-Allen (Jaguars), $28.2m Brian Burns (Giants), $28.2m Trey Hendrickson (Ravens), $28.m Nik Bonitto (Broncos), $26.5m Montez Sweat (Bears), $24.5m Odafe Oweh (Commanders), $24m Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings), $23m George Karlaftis (Chiefs), $22m John Franklin-Myers (Titans), $21m Gregory Rousseau (Bills), $20m Boye Mafe (Bengals), $20m Josh Sweat (Cardinals), $19.1m

"League sources say the Eagles and Vikings could revisit discussions they already have had during the upcoming draft, but talks have lost steam in recent weeks," Schefter added.

If the Vikings can't pay Greenard what he's worth, then trading him for a Day 2 pick is a sensible option. It would allow Minnesota to free up cap space and further infuse the roster with talented youth. If Minnesota can get Philly to give up No. 54 or No. 68 for Greenard, it could be hard to turn down.

In that scenario, the Vikings would have the 18th pick in Round 1, and then four picks on Day 2. It would also open the door for Dallas Turner to step into Greenard's role and become the player the Vikings hoped they were getting when they traded up to draft him in 2024.