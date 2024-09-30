'An absolute wagon': National reaction to Vikings' win over the Packers
The Minnesota Vikings appear to be for real, and the national NFL community is finally starting to realize it.
After weeks of excuses, disbelief in Sam Darnold, and talk of "luck," the Vikings going to Lambeau Field and coming home with a 31-29 win over the Green Bay Packers is getting more people to take notice of Kevin O'Connell's team.
"Vikings are an absolute WAGON right now," said legendary Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt on X, as the Vikings ran out to a 28-0 lead in the first half.
"Based purely on the football they’ve played in 2024, the Vikings are the league’s best team. 1 of 32," said Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt.
The second half was more of a typical experience for Vikings fans as Green Bay, led by QB Jordan Love, embarked on an impressive comeback that caused some uncomfortable moments for the Purple. But the unerring talents of kicker Will Reichard and some clutch plays from Darnold in spite of some questionable decisions and spotting by the referees ultimately got Minnesota over the line.
Darnold finished 20-28 for 275 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, and has been one of the great storylines of the first quarter of the NFL season. Through four games he has thrown 11 touchdowns, more than any other QB entering Monday's slate and three more than the next highest, the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield.
Speaking on Good Morning Football, Isaiah Stanback said "it's time to put some respect on Sam Darnold's name."
"End of the day, these guys are 3-0 in the NFC and 4-0 in general. I think it's time we put some respect on Sam Darnold's name. Sam Darnold is doing what he needs to do to put these guys in a position to win ball games.
"All he's doing is just balling. Finding these guys, making good decisions ... these guys are winning ball games the hard way, and they're doing it with somebody who was highly unexpected but is now able to step into the fold, and these guys are trusting in their QB1.