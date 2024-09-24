Has Colin Cowherd cursed the Vikings? Nick Wright thinks so
The Minnesota Vikings are drawing more and more positive attention from national pundits, including FS1’s Colin Cowherd, who’s long had an affinity for Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Cowherd had the Vikings all the way up to No. 3 in his updated weekly power rankings — or the Herd Hierarchy — on Tuesday, behind only the Buffalo Bills at No. 2 and the Kansas City Chiefs at the top spot. But could the climb up the ladder actually be a bad thing for the undefeated Vikings?
Fellow FS1 personality Nick Wright thinks so.
Wright pointed out that Cowherd’s No. 3s haven’t done so well this season. Cowherd ranked the Los Angeles Rams the No. 3 team in the league coming into the season, and they lost the season opener 26-20 to the Detroit Lions in overtime. The next week, Cowherd had the Philadelphia Eagles as the third-best team in the NFL. They lost 22-21 to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.
And last week, Cowherd had the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 3 in his power rankings. And, you guessed it, they lost 20-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now the Vikings are Cowherd’s No. 3.
“Now your long-term love affair with Sam Darnold is coming to Herd Hierarchy, and I’m just telling you right now, I haven’t made my picks for the week, but based on this alone, I’m going to roll with Green Bay,” Wright said on FS1. “… I’m just saying, be careful about this three spot in the hierarchy, it seems to be the one place where you’re missing.”
The Vikings take on the rival Green Bay Packers, who Cowherd had at No. 4 in the power rankings, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday at noon with their unbeaten record on the line. The game, on paper, should be very competitive matchup, but the Packers could once again be without quarterback Jordan Love, who’s status is being monitored “day by day.”
And coming off big and convincing wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, the Vikings don’t look like a team showing signs of slowing down any time soon. Perhaps Cowherd's rankings were just waiting for the Vikings to slide into the No. 3 spot to snap the losing skid.