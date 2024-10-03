Tom Brady moves Vikings up another spot in his weekly top five rankings
The Vikings have risen another spot in Tom Brady's weekly power rankings of the top five teams in the NFL. After coming in at third last week, they're up to second in this week's ranks.
"This team, four games in, they're looking confident, balanced, Sam Darnold just keeping Justin Jefferson involved, he had six catches on eight targets (against the Packers)," Brady said. "And the defense, they've looked so solid until that fourth quarter, where they allowed 22 points, but Coach Flo, he's got them doing everything this week to make sure it doesn't happen again."
Even though they nearly blew a 28-0 lead, the Vikings survived with a win at Lambeau Field to move to 4-0. Next up is a tough test against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' strong defense this weekend in London.
"Kevin O’Connell and his staff, they've gotta be very happy with how things have gone this far, but I know Kevin and he's not gonna let them lose their focus," Brady said. "They're gonna come in with great concentration and they're gonna to be ready to go in London."
Only the Chiefs are above the Vikings in Brady's latest ranks. The Texans, Lions, and Buccaneers round out his top five. That means the Vikings have a 27-point win over the third-best team in the NFL, according to Brady's list.