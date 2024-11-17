No surprises among Vikings inactives ahead of showdown with Titans
The Vikings are full steam ahead for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
There were no surprises on the pregame inactive report after the final injury report of the week included no injury designations. Quarterback Brett Rypien, cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Dwight McGlothern, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, center Dan Feeny and tackle Walter Rouse were the Vikings listed as inactive for Sunday's game.
The Titans, meanwhile, have listed cornerback L'Jarius Sneed as inactive. Sneed will miss his fifth straight game after missing practice for most of the week and being ruled out ahead of the game. Offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV was also ruled out of the game and listed as inactive. Other Titans' inactives include running back Joshua Kelly, defensive back Justin Hardee Sr., linebacker Cedric Gray, offensive lineman John Ojukwu and tight end David Martin-Robinson.
There were several injury designations for several key Vikings throughout the week, including quarterback Sam Darnold (hand), running back Aaron Jones (ribs), left tackle Cam Robinson (foot), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (hip) and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/hand), but all were off the injury report on Friday. Linebacker Gabe Murphy, who's in the midst of his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve and yet to make his NFL debut, was ruled out ahead of the game.
That means the Vikings are as close to full health as they can be for Sunday's matchup against the Titans. They'll be looking for their third straight win when the kick off at noon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.