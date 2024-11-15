No injury designations for Vikings on final injury report for Titans game
The Vikings do not have any players on their active roster with injury designations heading into Sunday's game against the Titans, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday.
That means Aaron Jones, who was limited with a ribs injury on Wednesday and Thursday, is good to go. Same with Sam Darnold (hand), Cam Robinson (foot), Andrew Van Ginkel (hip), Josh Oliver (wrist/hand), and everyone else who was listed on the injury report as dealing with something minor in practice this week.
The only player ruled out is rookie outside linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee), who is in his designated 21-day practice window to return from IR. He will not be activated until at least next week.
That's obviously good news for the Vikings, who have been banged up at times this season. They're pretty healthy on both sides of the ball these days, with T.J. Hockenson back to full strength on offense and Blake Cashman out there leading the defense. Obviously, they're without Christian Darrisaw, but Robinson is good to go for his third game as his replacement.
Kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola are among those on short-term IR. John Parker Romo and Jake McQuaide, respectively, will hold those jobs for at least three more games.
This story will be updated when the Titans announce their final injury report.