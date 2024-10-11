Roster move: Vikings waive defensive lineman Jalen Redmond
The Vikings have waived young defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, the team announced on Friday.
This is presumably a procedural move that will see Redmond land on the practice squad soon, though that's not a guarantee. Waiving him opens up a spot on the 53-man roster that could go to someone on the practice squad — such as RB Myles Gaskin or DL Jonah Williams — or perhaps a player returning from injury like TE T.J. Hockenson.
Redmond, 25, went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2023 and was briefly with the Carolina Panthers. He then played for the XFL's Arlington Renegades before signing with the Vikings in June. After a strong preseason showing, he made the 53-man roster to begin the year. Redmond has played 23 total defensive snaps in two games this season, recording his first career sack against the Texans in a Week 3 win.
The Vikings' current DL rotation features Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, Jerry Tillery, Jihad Ward, and Taki Taimani. Rookie Levi Drake Rodriguez is also on the 53-man roster but has yet to make his NFL debut. Williams is on the practice squad.
We'll keep an eye on who the Vikings add to the active roster to fill Redmond's spot.