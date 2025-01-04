Vikings elevate Gabe Murphy, Calvin Munson, but don't move on Daniel Jones
The Vikings elevated linebackers Gabe Murphy and Calvin Munson from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of the winner-take-all battle for the top seed in the NFC against the Detroit Lions Sunday night at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Vikings did not make a move to elevate quarterback Daniel Jones despite coach Kevin O'Connell saying on Monday the team planned to "have some dialogue" about activating Jones this week. They would be in line for a compensatory draft pick if Jones spends time on the active roster this season but chooses to sign elsewhere in the offseason.
Jones not being elevated for Sunday's game doesn't rule out that possibility entirely. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings would still be in line for receive a compensatory draft pick if they elevate Jones during the postseason.
Murphy, a highly-touted undrafted rookie, spent time on the injured reserve earlier this season but has returned and was elevated once previously ahead of the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 8. Murphy had one tackle in the game.
Munson is being elevated for the first time since joining the practice squad in October.