Vikings make two changes to practice squad, including a new RB addition
The Vikings have made a couple changes to their practice squad, signing running back Zavier Scott and offensive tackle Ricky Lee, the team announced on Thursday. RB DeWayne McBride and WR Jeshaun Jones were released from the PS.
Scott was most recently with the Colts, who he joined as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He had 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries during this preseason. Scott played his college ball at Connecticut and Maine, spending time at both running back and wide receiver. He now functionally replaces McBride — a 2023 seventh-round pick out of UAB — as the Vikings' RB4 behind Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, and Myles Gaskin.
Scott is a 6'1", 220-pound back with 4.5 speed.
Lee is a 6'6" tackle who signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year and appeared in six games on special teams during his rookie season. He played at a pair of FCS schools, North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T. Lee was waived by Carolina in final roster cuts this year. He gives the Vikings a little more developmental depth at tackle on their practice squad.
Jones was signed as a UDFA out of Maryland this year and caught a long touchdown pass from Jaren Hall in preseason action. Lucky Jackson and Thayer Thomas are the two remaining wide receivers on the practice squad.