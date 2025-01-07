Vikings sign quarterback Daniel Jones to 53-man roster ahead of playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Daniel Jones to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and waived quarterback Brett Rypien ahead of Monday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The Vikings never added Jones to the active roster during the regular season, but the move was expected as having Jones on the active roster makes them eligible to receive a compensatory draft pick if Jones signs elsewhere in the offseason and Minnesota loses more qualifying free agents than it gains. That now will be a possibility this offseason.
The Vikings signed Jones to their practice squad on Nov. 29, just days after he was released by the New York Giants. Jones spent the first six seasons of his career in New York and started 10 games this season, throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 63.3% of his passes.
For the now, Jones gives the Vikings a quarterback on the roster with playoff experience. Jones notably beat Kevin O'Connell and Minnesota in a wild-card game during the 2022 season. He shortly after signed a lucrative contract extension, but then struggled leading up to his release. Now he'll be on the sidelines for the Vikings in the playoffs.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.