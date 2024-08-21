Vikings waive special teams standout NaJee Thompson with injury designation
The Vikings have waived special teams standout NaJee Thompson with an injury designation, the team announced on Wednesday. If he clears waivers, Minnesota will be able to stash him on injured reserve this season.
Thompson signed with the Vikings as an undrafted rookie last year and, because of his special teams prowess, made the 53-man roster out of training camp. He appeared in 15 games in the regular season, recording seven tackles and a fumble recovery as a gunner. Thompson was tied for eighth on the roster in special teams snaps (193) and was sixth in PFF special teams grade (72.9).
Taking Thompson's spot on the 90-man roster is tight end Neal Johnson, who was reportedly claimed off waivers from the Jets. The undrafted rookie out of Louisiana signed with the Rams earlier this year and has now been waived by two different teams.
The Vikings also announced that they've signed OL Matthew Cindric and waived OL Jeremy Flax with an injury designation. Cindric, out of Cal, originally signed with the Vikings as a UDFA this spring. He was waived at the end of May to make room on the roster for Dalton Risner, who has been out for a while with an injury. Cindric played center and right guard at Cal.
Flax, another member of the Vikings' rookie UDFA class this year, is a 6'6", 340-pound tackle out of Kentucky. He could also be stashed on IR if he clears waivers.
Final roster cuts are coming next Tuesday, August 27.