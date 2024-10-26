'Free 3': Vikings' Jordan Addison offers cryptic post as trade deadline nears
Jordan Addison has created a public debate after posting a cryptic message on social media.
Addison, the second-year wide receiver who was drafted in the first round in 2023, has just 14 receptions for 231 yards for the 5-2 Minnesota Vikings. He missed two games with a sprained ankle but in the five games he's played he's only averaging 2.8 catches and under 50 yards. He has two touchdowns — one receiving and one rushing — and they both came in Week 4 against the Packers.
"Free 3," Addison captioned his latest Instagram story.
Search "wide receiver cryptic post" on Google and you'll be flooded with results from all kinds of different receivers. Minnesotans know all too well about mysterious social media posts from Stefon Diggsi n the past, and it's become a bit of a thing for NFL star receivers.
Davante Adams, before he was traded to the Jets earlier this month, posted a photo of Edgar Allen Poe that led to speculation that he could be headed to the Baltimore Ravens. Tyreek Hill garnered attention when he posted "hm" after the Chiefs acquired DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Titans. Nobody knows what "hm" meant but it could be interpreted as Hill wondering why the Chiefs didn't trade for him.
Addison's post could be interpreted in a number of ways as well. Maybe he wants to be traded before the Nov. 5 deadline. Maybe he wants a bigger role in the offense. Maybe it has nothing at all to do with football. Maybe he's just trolling.
Whatever the case, the Vikings will have tight end T.J. Hockenson on the field for the first time this season next week against the Colts and the presence of another high-end target for quarterback Sam Darnold should help Addison find more open space — and that could lead to more catches and explosive plays.