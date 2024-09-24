'Limited' and 'day-by-day': Jordan Love's status for Vikings remains a mystery
The Vikings are preparing for Sunday's border battle against the Packers for both Jordan Love and Malik Willis even though Love wasn't ruled out until 90 minutes before Green Bay played the Titans this past Sunday.
Will Love make his return from a sprained knee ligament this week? Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says Love will be "limited" in practice and they'll be monitoring him "day-by-day."
“I’m sure he’ll be limited,” LaFleur said Monday. “Then work it day-by-day.”
“I think anybody that saw what happened to him, that’s a legitimate injury," LaFleur added. "He’s working through it. He’s doing everything in his power to be out there. We want him out there.”
If Love doesn't play, it'll be Willis under center for a third straight week. Green Bay attempted 35 passes in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Love threw 34 of the passes before suffering the knee injury. In two games with Willis starting, the Packers have attempted a combined 33 passes.
"Malik is doing some great things, and Jordan Love is one of the best young quarterbacks in our league," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. "We'll prepare as if both will play. It'll require a little bit of work on — they are different with Malik in there. But at the same time, he made some big-time throws and moved the team."
Green Bay ran the ball 37 times against the Titans after manhandling the Colts with a ground-and-pound attack that saw them run the ball 53 times. Running ball against Minnesota won't be as easy, meaning there would be more pressure on Willis to make plays through the air.