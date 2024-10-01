Report: Dolphins made 'no effort' to re-sign Andrew Van Ginkel
The Vikings made several defensive additions in free agency that have contributed to the team’s 4-0 start this season, but perhaps none have made more of an impact than linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
Though if Van Ginkel had gotten his way, he may never have left the Miami Dolphins.
According to All Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart, Van Ginkel really wanted to stay with the Dolphins, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft, but Miami made "no effort" to re-sign the linebacker after he had played out a one-year deal in 2023. The Dolphins told Van Ginkel’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, according to Poupart, they would not make him an offer after the season.
It’s a curious decision for the Dolphins as Van Ginkel was coming off a productive year, recording 69 tackles, the second most of his career, a career-high six sacks as well as a fumble recovery and a pick-6. It's production that doesn't go unnoticed in the NFL, and the Vikings eventually came calling.
Minnesota signed Van Ginkel to a two-year, $20 million deal this offseason, and the Vikings certainly must be thrilled with his production, and the fact the Dolphins made no effort to keep him in Miami.
Through four games, Van Ginkel has 18 tackles, sixth most on the team, three sacks, which is third on the team, and he had a pick-6 in the season-opening win over the New York Giants. Van Ginkel also has three tackles for loss, and his 65.5 Pro Football Focus grade is ninth best on the Vikings defense.
Van Ginkel's 83.0 coverage grade is first among edge rushers in the entire NFL.
Van Ginkel, 29 and in his sixth season, has been a productive player throughout his career. He was coming off his best season with Miami a year ago, receiving a 91.1 PFF grade, which ranked seventh among 112 players at his position. He played at least 16 games in four of his five seasons with the Dolphins and has 268 tackles, 20 sacks, three fumble recoveries and three picks in his career.
It seems baffling that the Dolphins would just let a productive player walk without making any effort to re-sign him. But the Vikings can be pleased that Miami's loss has become Minneapolis' gain.