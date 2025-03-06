Will the Vikings look to pursue these cornerback options in free agency?
The Minnesota Vikings have some holes to fill on the roster, and the cornerback position is among them.
Cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau are among Minnesota's free agents this season. While it seems likely the Vikings will try and bring back Murphy, Gilmore is 34 years old and is contemplating retirement. Moreau wasn't a huge contributor, and while the Vikings could look to re-sign Griffin, they could also look to the free agent market for an upgrade, and there are a number of top cornerbacks hitting the market in short order.
Could the Vikings be interested in targeting some of those names in free agency?
"Carlton Davis is a name that I would keep an eye on," the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling said on their Access Vikings podcast on Tuesday. "I've heard a little bit to think they may be interested there. I mean, D.J. Reed had a great game against them last year, too, so those names could be in the mix, and I think they want to bring Byron Murphy back."
Davis and Reed are two intriguing options for the Vikings. Davis is a free agent for the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions, and he was a key contributor to their efforts in the secondary. Davis played in 13 games and finished the year with 56 total tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Davis received a 74.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) for 2024, which ranked 29th among 223 graded corners.
Reed, meanwhile, was a standout for the Jets amid a bad season from the team. He played in 14 games and finished with 64 total tackles, 11 passes defended and a sack. Reid had a 70.5 overall grade from PFF, 43rd of the 223 graded corners.
There's no doubt they are two players who would have something to offer the Vikings, and you'd have to imagine defensive coordinator Brian Flores would be thrilled to bring either one into the fold. Whether the Vikings will pursue either this offseason will begin to come into the picture when free agency opens at 3 p.m. CT on March 12.