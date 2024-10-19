Za'Darius Smith wants a trade to Lions so he can 'face the Vikings'
Could Za'Darius Smith be on his way back to the NFC North?
Smith is in the middle of his second season with the Cleveland Browns. The former Vikings pass rusher is currently 32 years old but he has three sacks and 16 total tackles through six games this season.
The Browns are currently 1-5 and Smith has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate for the Detroit Lions, who are looking for a replacement for Aidan Hutchinson. According to a recent story from the Chronicle-Telegram, Smith was asked about a potential move.
“Hate that injury happened to him, a guy that was on his way to get Defensive Player of the Year possibly. That’s a big loss for them," he said. “But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year. So, yeah, that’ll be big.”
Smith signed a three-year, $42 million free-agent contract with the Vikings, but only lasted one season in Minnesota. Cleveland traded two fifth-round picks in exchange for Smith, a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick after he recorded 10 sacks in his lone season with the Vikings.
From 2019-20, Smith recorded 26 total sacks with the Packers. Two different NFC North teams have moved on from him and he seems interested in seeking some revenge.
"You know what, that’s not my decision. That’s all upstairs,” Smith said. “I would rather you ask them to see what that would be.”
The Vikings will get a chance to face the Lions this week, but Smith will not be on the sidelines for either team. The NFL Trade Deadline is just over two weeks away on Nov. 5. Following whether or not division-rival Detroit makes a move for a pass rusher will be worth following.