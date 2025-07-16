Cardi B, Offset drama could fuel Vikings' welcome for Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs might want to start mentally preparing for his return to Minnesota when the New England Patriots and Vikings hold joint practices before a preseason game in mid-August.
Diggs' return to Minnesota, where he starred from 2015 to 2019 and was the hero of Jan. 14, 2018 "Minneapolis Miracle," is one aspect of the preseason that Minnesota native and Vikings inside linebacker Blake Cashman is looking forward to.
"Maybe the media circus that might revolve around Stefon Diggs being back in Minnesota. I'll be interested to see what people have to say there," Cashman said on the The Ron Johnson Show. "I'm excited to see what that week looks like for us as a defense and myself."
Diggs is dating rapper Cardi B, whose ongoing divorce from Migos rapper Offset could lead to the Vikings trolling Diggs by playing Offset songs while the Patriots are in town Aug. 13-16.
"I can definitelly see some guys trying to have some influence, like 'we gotta play these songs.' I could see a guy being a big advocate for that would be Jonathan Greenard," Cashman joked. "He likes to play those mind games a little bit and keep it fun and light. I would expect to hear some of those songs."
The Vikings and Patriots will hold joint practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan Aug. 13 and 14. They'll take that Friday off before playing each other in Week 2 of the preseason at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16.