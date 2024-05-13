Inside The Vikings

Vikings' 2024 Schedule to be Released Wednesday Night: What We Know

We'll learn the Vikings' entire schedule on Wednesday evening.

The 2024 NFL schedule will be revealed on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. central time, although various notable games will be announced or leaked in the buildup to that point. That means we're just two days away from knowing the Vikings' complete schedule — with dates, times, and channels — for the upcoming season.

The first game that will officially be announced is the Vikings' international game, which will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and will count as one of the nine home games for Minnesota. The full schedule of 2024 International Games will be revealed during a two-hour special on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. CT. The Vikings are 3-0 all-time when playing in London (2013, 2017, 2022). For what it's worth, there's a rumor going around that the Vikings will be "hosting" the Texans — who have former Vikings stars Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs — in London this year.

Here's the Vikings' list of opponents in 2024. They're playing six divisional games, the entire NFC West and AFC South divisions, and the third-place teams from the NFC South, NFC East, and AFC East. Only seven of 17 games (marked with *) are against teams who made the playoffs last season.

Home games (9)

— Detroit Lions (12-5) *
— Green Bay Packers (9-8) *
— Chicago Bears (7-10)
— San Francisco 49ers (12-5) *
— Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
— Houston Texans (10-7) *
— Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
— Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
— New York Jets (7-10)

Road games (8)

— Detroit Lions (12-5) *
— Green Bay Packers (9-8) *
— Chicago Bears (7-10)
— Los Angeles Rams (10-7) *
— Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
— Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
— Tennessee Titans (6-11)
— New York Giants (6-11)

Potential primetime games

The Vikings were just 7-10 last year, but they have some primetime appeal with one of the league's brightest stars (Justin Jefferson) and a potential rookie quarterback in action (J.J. McCarthy). They'll presumably get 2-4 primetime games, not including the London contest. Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota with the Falcons is an obvious candidate to land in a nighttime slot. Games against the 49ers, Rams, Jets (Aaron Rodgers back in Minnesota!) or any of the three NFC North opponents also have primetime potential.

