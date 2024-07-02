Vikings LB wowed by how much 'zip' J.J. McCarthy has on his throws
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman was on the Jim Rome Show on Monday and he had high praise for rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
"Twenty-one years old, but a great young man. He's a leader, he is eager to learn... he's walking around the locker room, big smile on his face, shaking hands getting to know everybody," Cashman said. "I didn't know much about his game before – I knew he was an outstanding quarterback, winning followed him at Michigan – but I didn't realize how much he can put on the ball. He's got a great long ball."
Cashman, a former Golden Gopher and Eden Prairie High School star, signed a three-year, $22.5 million free-agent contract with the Vikings this offseason. He has not been with the team for much longer than McCarthy, but he is already impressed with what he's seen.
"He can zip the ball past a linebacker or safety's head and he can squeeze it in those tight windows," Cashman raved. "That's very promising to see, and he's going to be a great player for a long time and I can't wait to continue to see his growth and not only his development as a quarterback with his skills but also become an even smarter player."
After being drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets in 2019, injuries hindered Cashman's transition to the NFL. Last season was his best as a pro, compiling 106 total tackles and earning an 82.1 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade with the Houston Texans.
Meanwhile, Cashman has nothing but good things to say about his decision to sign with his hometown Vikings.
"It's been great, immediately stepping foot in the Vikings building was so reassuring, getting so much confidence in my decision because it's an outstanding coaching staff, an outstanding locker room," Cashman said. "Coach [Kevin] O'Connell has built a great culture there and the entire building [and] the players, there is a lot of ownership and accountability."
Heading into 2024, Cashman will be a major factor as the Vikings look to rebuild their defense into one of the best in the NFC under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.