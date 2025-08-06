Vikings star Justin Jefferson is selling his Minnesota home for $439K
Justin Jefferson has put his Minnesota townhome on the market, listing it at the reasonable price of $439,000, according to Bring Me The News.
The townhome in Inver Grove Heights, in the southeast Twin Cities metro, is located less than two miles from the Vikings' TCO Performance Center, based in Eagan.
"The spacious upper-level features the large primary suite with walk-in closet and spa-like bath with dual vanities; two guest bedrooms + guest bath and laundry room," the listing states.
Jefferson was the No. 22 overall pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft, buying the home in the months after being picked. Since then, he's gone on to become arguably the league's best receiver.
The townhome has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, featuring an open floor plan and an upgraded kitchen, with access to a deck.
The property featured in 2023 Netflix series "Receiver," with Jefferson commenting at the time on his relatively humble abode, saying: "I’m one person. I ain’t got no big family. I don’t need to be in no $10 million mansion."
The four-time Pro Bowler has caught 495 passes for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns in his five years in Minnesota. His receiving yards are the most by a receiver over the first five years of their career. Jefferson currently holds the career mark all-time for average receiving yards-per-game at 96.5 yards.
In June 2024, Jefferson inked a mega contract with Minnesota. The four-year deal is worth $140 million that included, at the time, a record-breaking $110 million guarantee, only surpassed this offseason by the $112 million his college teammate Ja'Marr Chase received from the Bengals.
Jefferson has earned two AP All-Pro honors (2022, 2024) and was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.
Before being drafted by the Vikings, Jefferson had a successful three-year collegiate career at LSU. He caught 165 passes for 2,415 yards and 24 touchdowns during his time in Louisiana, winning the national championship in 2019.
Coming out of high school, Jefferson was a three-star recruit and was the 308 nationally ranked receiver in the Class of 2017, according to recruiting service 247Sports. He only received scholarship offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Northwestern, Tulane, and Nicholls State.
His future in Minnesota is assured, but there is no word at this time on Jefferson's next move property-wise. Presumably, on the back of his $140 million contract, he may opt for a slight upgrade despite his modest requirements.