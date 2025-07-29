Kevin O'Connell provides update on Justin Jefferson injury
Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson remains out of Vikings training camp due to a 'mild' hamstring strain. Head coach Kevin O'Connell reiterated on Tuesday that it's not anything serious, but he did provide an update on how the team will approach the injury.
“(There’s a) finite amount of time we’re talking about to get him right and get him totally ready to roll for the grind. The guy plays 70-plus snaps a week, and what we ask him to do is just flat-out remarkable, but he’s able to consistently do that," O'Connell said about Jefferson. "But you still want to have him back sooner rather than later. Like I said, zero worry about the opener, but there’s a lot of time in between now and then. What that looks like, we’re gonna be smart, but at the same time, he wants to get back out there. He does not want to stay wearing what I wear to practice for much longer.”
With a player of Jefferson's talent, it seems unnecessary to risk injury in late July, especially with the history of wide receivers and hamstring injuries. When rushed back, it's an injury that seems to last longer than originally expected, so it makes sense why Minnesota is overly cautious with its star wide receiver.
New free agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has been in and out of training camp with what O'Connell called "a little soreness," but its' not expected to be anything serious.
There are over 40 days until the Vikings travel to Chicago for a Week 1 game against the Bears, so it's far from the time to start being worried about minor training camp ailments. Minnesota's first preseason game is only 11 days away on August 9 against the Texans.