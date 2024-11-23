Vikings waive cornerback Akayleb Evans
The Minnesota Vikings made a significant roster cut on Saturday morning, with NFL.com's Ian Rapaport reporting they have waived cornerback Akayleb Evans.
Evans has found himself falling down the depth chart behind the likes of Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin and Byron Murphy Jr. this season, and has predominantly played special teams for the Vikings.
The decision to waive him could be a signal that star rookie linebacker Gabriel Murphy, whose 21-day practice window was opened on Nov. 6, could be nearing his return, though he has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
The move may also have been taken to make room for tight end Nick Muse, who returned to practice this week.
It's a possibility too that Evans could still return to Minnesota if he clears waivers and the Vikings bring him back to the practice squad.
Evans was drafted by the Vikings with the 118th pick in the 4th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
If he doesn't return to the Vikings after clearing waivers, it means the only survivors from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first draft are Ed Ingram (currently benched), Brian Asamoah (a backup), Ty Chandler (third-string RB), Jalen Nailor (backup WR) and backup tight end Muse.