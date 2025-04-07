Washington Commanders Adding Former Patriots, Broncos Star Wes Welker to Staff
The Washington Commanders are hiring Wes Welker as part of the offensive staff, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Welker, who was just elected to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame last week, has spent his post-playing days as an assistant coach. He began his coaching career with former Patriots assistant Bill O'Brien in Houston. Welker was an offensive assistant and special teams assistant under O'Brien, who was serving as the Texans head coach at the time.
Welker was later hired in 2019 to be the wide receivers coach of the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. Since 2022, Welker had been a wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins, but was fired from the role in January as part of a coaching staff shakeup for Mike McDaniel.
The 43-year-old will now coach in Washington on the offensive staff led by Kliff Kingsbury, and will likely be involved with a talented wide receiver group headed up by Terry McLaurin and newly acquired veteran Deebo Samuel.