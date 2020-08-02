That first day of school. That is how the first day of training camp always feels to me on the outside. The beginning of a new season, new players to get to know, and expectations to reach both individually and as an organization.

Living in the time of COVID has made it difficult to get a gage on how the young pups’ talents will translate to the NFL. If there had been a normal offseason with rookie mini-camps and OTA’s, there is a chance that the Washington Football Team’s roster would have the most rookies and first year players on it. This could still be the case with how the practice squad is being set up (likely) with 16 spots and veterans being able to be designated there.

Then there are the position battles. After all the press conferences from head coach Ron Rivera, defensive coordinator Jack del Rio, and offensive coordinator Scott Turner, every position and just about every roster spot is up for grabs.

The most notable that have been discussed throughout the offseason have been tight end, left tackle, left guard, and linebacker. Now add wide receiver with Kelvin Harmon being put on the active/non-football injury list after tearing his ACL and Emmanuel Hall being put on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Additionally, what will the rotation on the defensive line look like with what is arguably the most talented position group on the roster?

We might not get a better idea of where players are at until a couple of weeks into camp. Ironically, that is also when Rivera had mentioned he would have better handling on whether they will need to bring in a veteran wide receiver or two to compete for spots.

I looked back at how Rivera has constructed his rosters out of camp while in Carolina. Projections will be updated every week with the final prediction coming the day before final rosters are released. Here are my pre-camp projections for your 2020 Washington Football Team.

Offense (25)

Quarterback: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen

Running Back: Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson

Tight End: Jeremy Sprinkle, Logan Thomas, Hale Hentges

Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Darvin Kidsy Jr., Isaiah Wright

Wide Receiver: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Cam Sims

Slot Wide Receiver: Steven Sims, Jr.

Left Tackle: Saahdiq Charles, Geron Christian Sr.

Left Guard: Wes Martin, Wes Schweitzer

Center: Chase Roullier, Ross Pierschbacher

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Michael Liedtke

Right Tackle: Morgan Moses, Cornelius Lucas

Defense (25)

Defensive End: Chase Young, Nate Orchard

Defensive Tackle: Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne, Tim Settle

Defensive End: Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat

Outside Linebacker: Ryan Anderson, Khaleke Hudson

Middle Linebacker: Cole Holcomb, Thomas Davis Sr., Jon Bostic

Outside Linebacker: Shaun Dion-Hamilton, Kevin Pierre-Louis

Cornerback: Ronald Darby, Danny Johnson

Cornerback: Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman

Slot Cornerback: Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland

Free Safety: Sean Davis, Kamren Curl

Strong Safety: Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett

Special Teams (3)

Long Snapper: Nick Sundberg

Kicker: Dustin Hopkins

Punter: Tress Way

Practice Squad/COVID emergency 12-16 (Rules for eligibility are unsettled because of COVID-19, rosters may include veterans)

Keith Ismael (C), Thaddeus Moss (TE), Timon Parris (T), Steven Montez (QB), J.D. McKissic (RB), Peyton Barber (RB), Jeremy Reaves (CB), James Smith-Williams (DE), Johnathon Johnson (WR), Trey Quinn (WR), Troy Apke (S), Jordan Brailford (DE), Donald Payne, (LB), Aaron Colvin (CB), David Bada (DL), Paul Adams (OT).

PUP

Alex Smith (QB), Reuben Foster (MLB)

Alan Lepore joins "Washington Football" on SI.com, while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional.