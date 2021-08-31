Washington Cuts WR Gandy-Golden

After leading the team in receiving yards against the Bengals, Gandy-Golden still had work to do to make the 53-man roster. It didn't happen.

When the Washington Football Team drafted Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the team viewed him as someone who could start alongside breakout star Terry McLaurin.

Unfortunately for Gandy-Golden, injuries got the best of him in 2020. He missed 10 games in his rookie year and only caught one pass for three yards.

Now, just a year after he was drafted, he was fighting for a spot to stay on the 53-man roster. And word is that on Tuesday morning - NFL cutdown day - he didn't make it.

Since drafting Gandy-Golden, the wide receiver room in Washington has undergone a massive upgrade.

READ MORE: Washington Moves By The Moment

In free agency, the team signed veterans Curtis Samuel from the Carolina Panthers and Adam Humphries from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, the team drafted North Carolina's Dyami Brown in the third round and BYU's Dax Milne in the seventh round of the draft.

It's customary for a team to carry around five or six receivers on the 53-man roster, and once you add a roster lock in McLaurin, it further muddies the situation and decreases Gandy-Golden's odds of making the team.

The second-year wideout played well in the team's second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, leading the team in receiving yards.

Gandy-Golden caught all three of his targets for 37 yards, a team-best total.

He also caught a crucial two-point conversion to push the lead to seven in the fourth quarter.

The two-point conversion proved why he was drafted by the team in the first place. His strong 6-4" frame creates a mismatch with so many defensive backs and he's the kind of guy that you can throw the ball up to and he'll find a way to get it.

But now it'll be someone other than a WFT QB throwing that ball.

CONTINUE READING: Washington 17, Bengals 13: Dominant D As Championship Backbone