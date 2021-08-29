Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins: 'Serious' Knee Injury vs. Washington?

Said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in Dobbins: "He'll get tested tomorrow and we'll see where we're at, at that point in time."

As we've written often, there is no "right way'' to handle personnel in NFL preseason games. On Saturday, in the 37-3 Washington Football Team loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the WFT kept their most valued players on the sideline.

The Ravens, however, opted to play budding star running back J.K. Dobbins - and on Baltimore's first possession of the night, he suffered a left knee injury that is believed to be serious.

Dobbins caught a short pass and then was met by a pair of Washington defenders, who of course with no intent to injure, hit him low. The running back remained down for quite some time, and was eventually guided off the field by two WFT trainers. After Dobbins exited the blue medical tent on the sideline, he was carted to the locker room.

Baltimore officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter, and now has long-term concern about his availability for the 2021 NFL season.

Said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: "He'll get tested tomorrow and we'll see where we're at, at that point in time."

Dobbins, a second-round pick out of Ohio State from the 2020 NFL Draft, rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie, setting himself up to be Baltimore's No. 1 running back this season.

But now the Ravens have concerns ... and Ravens fans have a right to wonder if their preseason-finale philosophy was the wrong one.