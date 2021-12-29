Madden Memories: Washington’s Rivera Reveals ‘Riverboat Ron’ Support

Hall-of-Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose colorful style became the soundtrack of NFL games on TV for three decades, died Tuesday morning at age 85.

His impact was, as is, everywhere, as Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera noted on Wednesday.

“Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game,” Rivera wrote on social media. “But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach.”

Rivera tells SI that Madden encouraged him to take on his now-famous “Riverboat Ron” persona.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

While he was known for coaching the Oakland Raiders (with a terrific record of 103-32-7 and a victory with his 1976 Super Bowl team), his work on CBS and then FOX put him in position to commentate often on the biggest games. ... and impact some of the game's biggest figures.

"I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more,'' read part of Jones' statement. :When I think of a person of sports who is worthy of the term, 'larger than life,' I have always thought of John. And I always will.''

Madden's unusual personality - from his fear of flying (which helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching at age 42 and to him riding aboard "The MaddenCruiser'' bus as he traveled from city to city for games) to his boisterous on-air speaking style to his willingness to parody himself (in numerous commercials) made him a celebrity to multiple generations.

And then along came the "Madden'' video game series.

He was the name and the face of the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football,'' which still today, with its annual editions and rankings of players, is referenced constantly in NFL locker rooms.

Said Jones: A life in football is a gift and a blessing. John lived all of his days with dignity, kindness and a sense of personal caring for everything and everyone.

"There is no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden.''